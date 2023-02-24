Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man admitted to shooting and killing 68-year-old Keith A. Jennings in Hospital Ground on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 1:47 p.m., when police responded to a 911 report of shots fired in upper Hospital Ground. The victim, later identified as Jennings, was transported to Schneider Hospital via a private vehicle.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.