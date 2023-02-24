Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man admitted to shooting and killing 68-year-old Keith A. Jennings in Hospital Ground on Friday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at 1:47 p.m., when police responded to a 911 report of shots fired in upper Hospital Ground. The victim, later identified as Jennings, was transported to Schneider Hospital via a private vehicle.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, and died of his injury at the hospital. Next of kin identified the victim as Jennings, of Agnes Fancy, police said.
“Shortly after the shots were reported, Richardson Dangleben Jr.” of Mariendahl, “contacted 911 and reported that he had shot Mr. Jennings,” according to police.
Police arrested 50-year-old Dangleben and charged him with first-degree murder.
The daylight shooting in a busy area of downtown prompted a large response by law enforcement, and police spokesman Glen Dratte said the investigation is ongoing.
The death marks the territory’s eighth homicide so far this year, including seven on St. Thomas and one on St. Croix.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
