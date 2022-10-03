V.I. Police detectives were notified of a home invasion around 8:15 a.m. Saturday that occurred in the area of Estate Bethany, St. John.
According to a V.I. Police statement, an hour earlier, around 7:01 a.m., a Caucasian man and woman entered the Leander Jurgen Command in Cruz Bay, St. John, to report that at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, three men entered their home with guns. The couple said the gunmen forced them onto the floor and bound them, demanding valuables. The man said he was assaulted by one of the gunmen, which caused an injury. The man and woman stated that the gunmen then ransacked their apartment and fled.