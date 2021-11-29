ST. CROIX — The V.I. Police Department has released details of the investigation into the auto-pedestrian crash that injured 27-year-old Aldon Joseph and his fiancée’s 6-year-old twins nearly five months ago.
VIPD’s Traffic Commander Arthur Joseph told The Daily News on Sunday that investigators found that the 79-year-old driver experienced a health crisis leading to the crash shortly after 11 a.m. July 11 near Gary’s Bakery in Christiansted.
“He essentially had blacked out. We had him go through a number of health screenings and evaluations to determine exactly what happened, but it is still very unclear exactly what it was,” Joseph, no relation to Aldon Joseph, said. “What we do know is that he lost coherency and possibly consciousness at some point.”
According to the traffic commander, the driver was issued a citation for failure to maintain control of his vehicle, but was not arrested for a graver charge such as reckless driving.
“It was truly an accident,” Joseph said, adding that the driver remains affected. “He is really traumatized by this accident and does not drive anymore, at least until there is a medical conclusion about what occurred on that day,” Joseph said.
Aldon Joseph suffered a laceration and contusions to his head and bruises about his body, while twins Dominic and Dimitri Encarnacion suffered multiple cuts and bruises, multiple broken bones, burns and damaged ribs.
“This was a very serious incident, luckily there was no loss of life and the boys are in great spirits and back home, and are healing physically while all parties are continuing to recover emotionally and psychologically,” Joseph said.
Joseph said the driver of the 2005 Honda CRV involved in the crash told police he had left the Golden Rock Shopping Center and was heading toward the D. Hamilton Jackson housing community in Christiansted. He told police at the time that he made a left turn at the Bassin Triangle intersection, but did not end up at the housing community.
On Sunday, Arthur Joseph said that in reality, the driver never made a left turn as he had believed. Rather, he drove through the intersection to downtown Christiansted, came back out onto King Street.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the moment of the crash with the Honda heading west, slowly turning onto Smith Street, then unexplainably escalating before hitting a parked Toyota Echo and then plowing into the three pedestrians and the building.