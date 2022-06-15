ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are investigating another violent assault at the old Michelle Motel, an abandoned, government-owned hotel that has for years served as a haven for squatters and a hotbed of drug activity.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when police responded to a 911 report that a man had been stabbed in the head and neck at the motel in Contant, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Officers interviewed the victim at Schneider Hospital. He said he was sleeping when an unknown man attacked him, and the victim said he ran for help at Sunrise Cove Apartments, according to police.
“The victim suffered a deep laceration on the right side of his neck, deep laceration from the back to the front of his head and laceration to the face,” according to Dratte.
Police have responded to similar reports at the abandoned motel in recent years.
In September 2020, a woman told police that Geoffrey Wayne Plaskett had struck her in the head with a shovel. Plaskett had previously been convicted of second-degree murder in 1989 and served 20 years behind bars.
In the shovel assault, Plaskett pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault in February 2021 and was sentenced to six months in prison, according to court records.
In a separate case at Michelle Motel in October 2020, Allen “Buckwheat” Samuel was charged with attempted murder after another man told police Samuel had sliced his throat and brutally stabbed him just before sunrise.
Prosecutors dismissed charges against Allen in June 2021 “due to witness issues,” according to court records.
The investigation into the latest assault at Michelle Motel is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.