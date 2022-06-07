ST. THOMAS — Police said late Monday night that an investigation is under way after the body of a 37-year-old woman was discovered in her apartment.
According to V.I. Police Glen Dratte, the body of Megan Frazier was found at 1:41 p.m. Monday. Emergency Medical Technicians responding to the scene determined she had no vital signs.
“A male individual contacted 911 and reported that he traveled to the residence of his female friend and discovered her unresponsive in her apartment in West Caret Bay,” Dratte said in a prepared statement released after 10 p.m. “The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. There were no apparent signs of foul play.”
Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.