A man shot by a V.I. Police officer Friday on St. John remains hospitalized in stable condition, and Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said he can’t disclose the officer’s name or details of their employment history because the government’s collective bargaining contract with the police union does not allow him to.
“The government of the Virgin Islands and the union agreed to this, so obviously if the government at some point adjusts its process in terms of allowing for additional information to be disclosed to the public and the union agrees, then I think we’ll do that accordingly,” Velinor said Monday.
In the meantime, Velinor could only say that the officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation.
The incident occurred at around 8:44 a.m. Friday, when a woman went to the police station in Cruz Bay and reported that she had been “threatened and assaulted” by a man in Estate Pastory, “who threw stones at her and her vehicle,” according to St. Thomas-St. John District Chief Stephen Phillip.
The stones caused injuries to the woman’s hands and the back of her head, and police said officers traveled with her to the Myrah Keating health clinic for treatment.
While driving on Centerline Road, officers “observed a male individual with a rifle,” and radioed for backup, Phillip said. “Officers reached to the area, saw the individual, told the individual to drop the firearm,” Phillip said. “The individual threatened the officers with the rifle and an officer fired one shot towards that individual.”
The man was struck by the bullet in the torso, Velinor said.
Officers “rendered first aid to that individual right away,” and emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and transported him to Keating, where he was stabilized, Phillip said.
He was then transported to Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas where he underwent surgery. Velinor said Monday that he remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Police identified the man as Alex Louis Camsel, 46, of Estate Pastory.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release that Camsel will be charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault and damaging a vehicle.
But police have not identified the officer involved, and Derima said in an email Sunday that “as per the collective bargaining agreement with the Government of the Virgin Islands, the requested information cannot be divulged.”
Police departments across the United States have been making information about officer-involved shootings readily and immediately available to the public, in the wake of a number of high-profile police homicides, including the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. But the Virgin Islands government’s collective bargaining agreements with the police and correction officers’ unions severely limits the public’s right to access law enforcement officers’ personnel records and information about their employment history.
Velinor said Monday that he will provide as much information as he is able, within the confines of the government’s contract with the union.
“I think it’s important for us as law enforcement to give as much information as possible, consistent with the investigation, to be able to at least demonstrate transparency with our community,” Velinor said.