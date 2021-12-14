V.I. Police have finally released information about a deadly assault on St. Croix, nearly a year after the victim suffered injuries that led to his death.
Chief of Detectives Naomi Joseph briefly mentioned the death for the first time at a news conference Friday, during which she pleaded with the community to come forward with information about homicides.
“Somebody picked him up, flipped him over and broke his neck,” Joseph said. “There were others out there that saw what happened.”
Police had not previously told the public about the homicide or asked for information about the assault, and V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima could not immediately be reached after Joseph’s statement for additional information.
On Monday, Derima provided a written statement that identified the victim as 46-year-old Rolando Ledesma.
“On Jan. 18, at around 12:46 p.m., officers were flagged down to report of an unresponsive male who was assaulted and ‘body slammed’ by an unknown male suspect in the Villa La Reine Shopping Center. The victim, who was conscious when officers found him, did not want to provide any information about what happened, or who assaulted him,” according to the statement.
Ledesma was transported to Luis Hospital via ambulance and airlifted to Miami where he received treatment for several months, “and on Aug. 25, he died from complications that arose from his injuries. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide,” Derima said.
Including Ledesma, there have been 44 homicides in the territory so far this year — 14 on St. Thomas, 29 on St. Croix and one on St. John.
Joseph said last week that police count homicides in each fiscal year — September through October — and of the 33 recorded on St. Croix in the 2021 fiscal year, police have closed only three homicide cases to date.
During Friday’s press conference, police also said for the first time publicly that they are investigating the Nov. 15 disappearance of Johnny “Kountry” Encarnacion as a homicide.
Joseph said then that police are seeking information from the public about Encarnacion’s last whereabouts and activities. Police have not located Encarnacion’s body, but Joseph said investigators have reason to believe he was murdered. He was last seen on Nov. 15.
