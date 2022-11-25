V.I. Police has released an updated list of unsolved missing persons cases in the territory, and spokesman Glen Dratte said investigators have pledged to release a current list of cases four times a year.
The latest lists includes 22 people reported missing from St. Croix, and 19 people reported missing from the St. Thomas—St. John District.
Brian Adamitz is one of the names on the list.
Adamitz was 35 when he was last seen on St. Thomas on Nov. 4, 2015, walking from his home in Pillsbury Heights to his job as a bartender at Secret Harbour.
His father, Richard Adamitz, said he hopes that his son’s case might someday be resolved.
“When a loved one goes missing you never give up hope they will walk through the front door alive and well. You do everything in your power to find them safe because a loved one who has gone missing is an ongoing emotional nightmare,” Adamitz said in a statement to The Daily News.
“However, there comes a time when you must face the reality your loved one could possibly have died, while never giving up hope they could still be alive. With the reality our loved one has possibly died, those living the nightmare of a missing loved one want answers and closure,” Adamitz said.
Adamitz said NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, “has been a valuable resource.”
A free nationwide missing person database administered by the U.S. Justice Department, NamUs serves as a searchable online repository for missing and unidentified persons records that includes case data and circumstances, agency information, dental records, fingerprint classifications and DNA testing status.
The system takes DNA from family members of missing persons for free, and compares it to DNA taken from unidentified remains entered into the FBI database.
Adamitz said he and his wife submitted their DNA to the system, which, “has given my wife and myself some peace of mind, although never giving up hope our son Brian will walk through the front door alive and well.”
The oldest case on the St. Thomas-St. John list is that of Clayton Simmonds, who was 33 years old when he was last seen on Sept. 22, 1994 on St. Thomas. His family reported him missing around 2000 and Simmonds, also known as “Tony” or “Shaku,” was reportedly homeless and mentally ill.
Other cases on the St. Thomas-St. John list provided by police include:
• Penny Louise January, 44, and Gerard Nicholas, 45, were last seen May 2, 2008, in Bordeaux, heading toward Botany Bay on St. Thomas.
• Akilah Charleswell, 26, was last seen Aug. 8, 2009, at E&M Grocery Store in Hull Bay.
• Joseph Brookes, 58, was last seen April 3, 2014, in Stumpy Bay in Fortuna.
• Richard Kolstad, 64, was last seen Nov. 2, 2016 on Hassel Island.
Three of the individuals on the list went missing around the time of the 2017 hurricanes.
• Sokotto “Baba” Clendinen Jr., 19, of St. Thomas, has been missing since Hurricane Irma struck St. Thomas on Sept. 6, 2017. Panicked by the storm, Clendinen ran from his grandmother’s home in West Caret Bay as soon as the weather had calmed, and his family has been seeking information about his whereabouts ever since.
• Georgia Anne Murphy, 64, was last seen Sept. 10, 2017. St. Thomas Reformed Church Pastor Jeffrey Neevel reported her missing, as Murphy had her mail delivered to the church, and Neevel said her personal documents show no evidence she had withdrawn money from her account, paid her cellphone bill, or had contact with anyone since the storm.
• Hannah Upp, 34, a teacher at the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy, was last seen on the morning of Sept. 14, 2017, leaving her home on St. Thomas. The next day, a construction crew at Sapphire Beach found Upp’s car keys, clothing and sandals by the beach bar. Her car also was located at Sapphire with her purse, phone, wallet and ID inside.
Upp has disappeared from other locations twice before and was diagnosed with the rare amnesia condition known as dissociative fugue, during which she does not remember her own identity and may roam without apparent purpose. Her whereabouts remain unknown.
• Chris Prentice, 38, last was seen on Nov. 8, 2018.
• Gaston Brown, 75, last was seen on April 30, 2018 in Waterbay Condos.
• Khoy Kyle Jimenez, 26, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2019, and was last seen on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.
• Lucy Schuhmann, 48, a tourist from Kentucky who was last seen on Sept. 18, 2019 on St. John.
“A day pack belonging to Ms. Schuhmann was found on the Ram Head Trail, but offered little information,” the National Park Service said in a news release at the time. An extensive search on land and in the water around the area was unsuccessful.
• Warren Thomas, 75, was last seen on St. Thomas in March 2020, and family members are asking for anyone with information about his disappearance to contact police.
• Stanfield Dumas, 70, was reported missing by family members on May 16, 2020. Investigators believe Dumas may have fallen off a cliff while fishing on the West End of St. Thomas, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for him unsuccessfully.
• British boater Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop, 41, was reported missing on March 8, 2021, by boyfriend Ryan Bane, captain of the 47-foot catamaran Siren Song, which was anchored off St. John at the time.
• Mikerlange Damier, 35, was last seen March 14 in the area of Anna’s Retreat on St. Thomas by her husband, who reported her missing.
• Evonte Rey, 19, was last seen at Lindberg Bay Beach on St. Thomas on Sept. 1. At the time of his disappeareance, Rey was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in a firearm case.
In the St. Croix District, police provided The Daily News with an updated list of 22 unsolved missing persons cases.
The oldest case on the St. Croix list is that of Thomas Kostka, 35, who was last seen on April 17, 1999, on shore leave from the German Naval Vessel — Meculenburg Vorpommern, according to police.
Other cases on the St. Croix list are:
• Johan Hendrick Nunes, 86, last seen at Rohlsen Airport on Aug. 2, 2002.
• Alva Hodge, 28, last seen in Estate Richmond on Sept. 5, 2002.
• Antonio Garnett, 21, last seen in Estate Clifton Hill on Feb. 20, 2003.
• Lorraine Bryan, 21, last seen at Seventh Day Adventist School in Holgers Hope on Sept. 20, 2004.
• Uroy Alphonso James, 25, last seen at Sunny Isle Shopping Center on Dec. 14, 2004.
• Nicholas Garcia-Felix, 85, last seen in Estate Calquohoun on March 19, 2010.
• Gregory Ruiz, 23, last seen in Williams Delight on June 13, 2010.
• Susan Spencer, 44, last seen at the St. Thomas ferry dock on April 3, 2011.
• Musa-Raji Sharmouj, 19, last seen in Estate Hannah’s Rest on April 6, 2011.
• Akil Joseph, 25, last seen at Estate Mt. Pleasant, Christiansted, on Nov. 1, 2011.
• Angel Joel Ventura, 19, last seen in Williams Delight on Dec. 29, 2013.
• Jose Belardo, 56, last seen in Estate Concordia, Frederiksted on Feb. 5, 2015.
• Wanda Rivas, 47, last seen at Sunny Isle Shopping Center on May 18, 2015.
• Emmanuel Fraticelli-Davis, 20, last seen in Marley Homes in Estate Smithfield, Frederiksted, on Oct. 25, 2015.
• Leonard Frederick, 82, last seen on Company Street in Christiansted on Aug. 3, 2016.
• Jose Burgos, 67, last seen at Napoleon’s Pizza on Hill Street in Frederiksted on April 9, 2017.
• Zhenghua Wang, 46, whose last known whereabouts are listed as “unknown, at sea,” and was last contacted on April 30, 2017.
• Scott Paul Hansen and Jennifer Stephens Robinson left St. Croix on their sailboat “Briseis” headed for Maho Bay, St. John, on Sept. 19, 2017 in an effort to avoid Hurricane Maria. Their boat was found near Puerto Rico without a dinghy, and the couple have not been seen or heard from since.
• Michael Mitchel, 80, last seen at Mutual Homes in Estate Grove Place on April 8, 2018.
• Johnny Adelberto Encarnacion, 50, last seen at Building 8, Apt. 15 of Bassin Triangle Apartments on Nov. 15, 2021.
The latest lists released by the V.I. Police Department include misspellings, typos, and some omissions.
There are 16 people listed as missing from the Virgin Islands on the NamUs database, including seven that are not included in the V.I. Police Department’s territorywide total of 41.
NamUs entries not included on the police department’s list are:
• Sandra Shapiro Laplace, 27, who was last seen leaving her home in Hull Bay on St. Thomas on May 1, 1974. Her car was found with no purse or keys, and no evidence of foul play.
• Peter Jensen, 14, was last seen on St. Thomas on Feb. 11, 1980.
• David Voss, 35, of Arkansas, traveled to St. Croix for a weeklong vacation in August 2000. He rented diving equipment on Aug. 13, 2000 but did not return it, and has not been seen or heard from since.
• Carrel Brady, 41, last seen on St. John on Nov. 30, 2006.
• Joseph Canute, 43, last seen on St. Thomas in October 2008.
• Karin Wetzl, 36, was last seen on St. Thomas on Nov. 1, 2008.
• Isaac Robin, 20, who was last seen at his home on St. Croix on Jan. 29, 2010.
Anyone with information about missing persons cases is urged to call 911, V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersVI.org.