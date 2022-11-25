V.I. Police has released an updated list of unsolved missing persons cases in the territory, and spokesman Glen Dratte said investigators have pledged to release a current list of cases four times a year.

The latest lists includes 22 people reported missing from St. Croix, and 19 people reported missing from the St. Thomas—St. John District.

