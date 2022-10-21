A 72-year-old cruise ship visitor was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the water at Trunk Bay on St. John, and police said the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.
Crew members and fellow passengers of Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas pulled the man, Alfred Fahlstedt, out of the water and began administering CPR, according to information from V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The 911 emergency call center received a report and dispatched emergency medical responders from Myrah Keating Smith clinic.
First responders were unable to revive Fahlstedt and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.
Dratte said in an email that the cause of death is unknown pending the Medical Examiner’s findings, “however, the victim’s family indicated that he had an ongoing medical condition.”
On Thursday, police also finally confirmed the death of 50-year-old Ryan Greene, who was pulled from the water Sunday near Platform Beach in Magens Bay on St. Thomas.
Police have not responded to questions from The Daily News about the circumstances of Greene’s death, and many details have not been released publicly.
In the news release issued Thursday, police said that at around 5:44 p.m. Sunday, a concerned citizen called 911 and reported a man’s body floating in the water.
Police told The Daily News on Sunday that a couple had pulled a man out of the water and began administering CPR, but were unable to revive him.
On Monday, police declined to identify the body by name, and said they were waiting for notification of his next of kin.
In Thursday’s news release, police said next of kin had identified Greene on Monday, and it’s unclear why it took three days for police to publicly confirm his death.
A prominent attorney, news of Greene’s death spread quickly Monday, and friends and loved ones shared an outpouring of grief on social media and indicated that he had drowned.
Police have not yet confirmed that, and “the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy,” according to Thursday’s news release.
In addition, 27-year-old Kwesi Adams died Saturday after he went into distress while diving in shallow water in the area of Pond Bay, Chocolate Hole on St. John.
Police have not responded to questions about that case from The Daily News, including whether Adams was SCUBA diving or snorkeling at the time.
Adams was in a group with two others who pulled him to safety and began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, and he “spit up water and began breathing,” but “subsequently lost consciousness at which point a bystander in the area with a dinghy assisted with providing transport to the shore,” according to police.
The individuals called 911, and emergency responders transported Adams from the scene to Myrah Keating Clinic, police said.
Adams did not have any vital signs when he arrived at the clinic at around 4:54 p.m., according to police.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.