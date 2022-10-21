A 72-year-old cruise ship visitor was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the water at Trunk Bay on St. John, and police said the cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

Crew members and fellow passengers of Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas pulled the man, Alfred Fahlstedt, out of the water and began administering CPR, according to information from V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.

