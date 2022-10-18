A 27-year-old man drowned while diving off St. John on Saturday, according to V.I. Police.

The victim, Kwesi Adams, was with his brother and friend in the area of Pond Bay, Chocolate Hole, to snorkel and SCUBA dive, according to information provided Monday night by police spokesman Glen Dratte.

