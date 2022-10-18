A 27-year-old man drowned while diving off St. John on Saturday, according to V.I. Police.
The victim, Kwesi Adams, was with his brother and friend in the area of Pond Bay, Chocolate Hole, to snorkel and SCUBA dive, according to information provided Monday night by police spokesman Glen Dratte.
After diving for about 15 minutes in shallow water, the two others noticed that Adams was struggling, and they were able to get him to a nearby rock and begin mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, according to police.
Adams “spit up water and began breathing,” but “subsequently lost consciousness at which point a bystander in the area with a dinghy assisted with providing transport to the shore,” according to police.
The individuals called 911, and emergency responders transported Adams from the scene to Myrah Keating Clinic, police said.
Adams did not have any vital signs when he arrived at the clinic at around 4:54 p.m., according to police.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.