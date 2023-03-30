ST. THOMAS — Police recently responded to two separate domestic disputes involving edged weapons on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
In the first incident, Lionel A.H. Williams Sr. was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree assault. He was held without bail until his initial appearance before a judge, pursuant to the domestic violence law.
Williams was arrested after police responded to a report of two family members having a fight involving a knife, and officers arrived and separated Williams and the victim, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The victim “was bleeding from his right hand which had a blade stuck in same,” and the handle of the knife was lying on the ground nearby, according to the fact sheet.
The victim told police that he and Williams got into an argument, and Williams pulled a knife from his waistband and started stabbing at him. The victim said he tried to defend himself but Williams continued attacking him until police arrived and pulled him away, according to the fact sheet.
The victim sustained minor cuts to his left arm and abdomen, and another cut between the fingers of his right hand that required surgery, police said.
Police interviewed Williams, who said the other man struck him with a piece of wood first, and he used the knife to defend himself. Williams said he and the victim struggled over the knife, and were fighting for some time before being separated by police, according to the fact sheet.
In the second case, Ivan Evans was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence; disturbance of the peace; and using a dangerous weapon.
That case began on March 22, when police responded to Schneider Hospital where a victim was being treated for injuries following an assault with a cutlass.
The victim said Evans, a family member, had struck her 15 to 17 times with a cutlass, using both the flat side and the blade in the attack, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
An emergency room doctor found that the victim had suffered broken bones in her hand, and several abrasions to the thigh, police said.
On the same day, police interviewed Evans, who said the victim “threatened to assault him and approached him in an aggressive manner,” so he picked up the nearest object and defended himself, according to the fact sheet.
Police released Evans pending further investigation, and he turned himself in for arrest Tuesday, according to the fact sheet.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.