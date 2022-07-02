A robbery victim who was shot in a struggle with two masked gunmen on St. Thomas managed to get control of one of his attacker’s weapons, shooting him three times, according to V.I. Police Zone A Commander Barrington Thomas Sr.
The incident occurred at around 9:37 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 7th Street in Sugar Estate.
Police investigated and determined that the victim had been walking when he was approached by two masked assailants, who approached to rob him of his gold chain, Thomas said Friday.
“A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the leg. He subsequently got one of the armed suspect’s firearm and shot him three times,” Thomas said.
The injured gunman, who is a juvenile, has gunshot wounds in the neck, leg, and chest, and was reported to be in critical condition, Thomas said.
Thomas said the second masked suspect fled the area and is currently wanted by police.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.