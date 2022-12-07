A St. Thomas man has been charged with committing a brutal domestic assault, according to court records.
Javier Enrique Lima, 29, was arrested Monday and charged under the domestic violence law with second-degree and third-degree assault, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace.
The case began on Nov. 30 when police responded to Schneider Hospital, where an assault victim was receiving treatment at the emergency room, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Hospital staff reported the situation to police, who interviewed the victim.
The woman told police that Lima attacked her in a jealous rage, striking her with a closed fist and choking her with both hands, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Lima had assaulted her on multiple occasions in the past, and the most recent assault left several injuries that police photographed and documented, including a broken right wrist, trauma to her neck, pain and difficulty hearing in both ears, and contusions and marks around her face and eyes, according to the fact sheet.
The victim said Lima left the home, which gave her an opportunity to flee and go to the emergency room, and Lima went to the hospital and asked her what she was doing there before eventually leaving, according to the fact sheet.
Police contacted Lima on Thursday and he turned himself in Friday with his attorney and refused to provide a statement, according to the fact sheet.
Lima was allowed to leave the station and warned not to have any contact with the alleged victim, and police ordered him to return, which he did early Monday morning, according to the fact sheet.
Lima was released from custody after posting $5,000 bail, according to court records.
