V.I. Police on Tuesday sought to dispel rumors that a serial killer may be active on St. Croix, and Chief of Detectives Lt. Naomi Joseph emphasized that there is no connection between three women’s bodies found over the last year.
“None whatsoever,” Joseph said.
Police found the first body in Estate Bugby Hole on May 19, 2021, and later identified the individual as Mirla Santos.
Santos, 39, struggled with symptoms of mental illness, and was released from jail a little over two months before her body was found.
Santos was found “in an advanced state of decomposition,” and police said they used DNA analysis by the FBI to confirm her identity.
Dr. Jacqueline Pender conducted an autopsy and determined that “there were no visible signs of trauma or foul play and that the cause of death was from natural causes,” according to police.
Joseph said Tuesday that “the autopsy revealed she had a medical issue. She was a drug user.”
Police found another body on June 1, 2021 on the roadside in Estate St. John, and identified the victim as Nancy Nieves Naar, 58.
An autopsy determined that Naar died from blunt force trauma to the head and manual strangulation, according to police.
Investigators identified 32-year-old Tyler Delroy Smith as a suspect in the case days later, and Smith left the territory shortly after police questioned him in connection with the murder.
Police said Smith was captured on surveillance video following Naar as she left a bar on June 1, and his DNA was found under her fingernails, according to the arrest warrant.
Joseph said Smith first traveled to Ohio, and moved on to California when he learned police had issued a warrant for his arrest.
Smith was apprehended in California on April 4 and has been extradited to St. Croix and is awaiting trial for first-degree murder.
Joseph said Smith and Nieves “had a history,” and police are confident the DNA evidence collected from under her fingernails definitively ties Smith to the murder.
She emphasized that Smith was not physically present in the territory for nearly a year, and there is no indication he is responsible for any other local crimes.
A third body found on May 10 in the area has been identified as 54-year-old Emanda Hartzog, and Joseph said police are investigating her death as a homicide.
“Right now the Medical Examiner has not concluded her findings, so we’re waiting for her to give us an answer as to whether or not this is homicide. But we know based on how the body was dumped, that it wasn’t natural,” Joseph said.
Hartzog’s body was found in the area of River Road, west of Midland Moravian Church, the same day her family reported her missing, and Joseph said the remains had started to decompose.
Joseph said the police investigation included evidence collection at Hartzog’s home, and “we believe we know who our suspects are.”
Each woman’s body was found in a different area, under different circumstances, and there is no evidence that would link any of the deaths, “so there’s nothing to tie the three cases together,” Joseph said.
“We have to take each case at face value, so when the case comes in we look at what we have on the crime scene and we evaluate it,” she added. “None of these cases are connected.”