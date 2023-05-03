V.I. Police announced Tuesday that investigators have identified two suspects in the murder of Milton “Bobo” Gordon on St. Croix, and said the young men killed the homeless veteran for no apparent reason.
Police said in a statement that community members assisted in the investigation, and “as a result investigators uncovered the identity of the perpetrators. The investigation revealed that Elijah Spencer and Ryan Branch called Mr. Gordon until he walked up to where they were and at that point, they shot and killed him without provocation and left him on the sidewalk.”
Spencer, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree and third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
Spencer was jailed with bail set at $1 million, and is scheduled to appear in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, according to police.
“His co-conspirator, 19-year-old Ryan Branch was involved in a vehicle accident on April 21, 2023, in which both Mr. Branch and Mr. Spencer were injured,” according to police. “Mr. Branch was airlifted because of his injuries, he will be brought back after it is medically allowable to face charges in this case.”
Gordon, 66, was shot to death at around 3:17 a.m. on April 2 on Company Street in Christiansted “in the area of Divi Divi Fabric Store,” according to police.
Police received a notification through the Shotspotter gunfire detection system and responded to the scene, where they found Gordon dead from multiple bullet wounds.
Gordon’s next of kin identified his body, and police said he “was known to be a harmless, homeless veteran.”
Hundreds of residents shared remembrances of Gordon on social media following his murder, recalling him as a peaceful man who appreciated when passers by gave plates of food, a little cash, and kindness.
Anyone with information about crimes in the territory is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tipline at 340-778-4850, or the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
