V.I. Police announced Tuesday that investigators have identified two suspects in the murder of Milton “Bobo” Gordon on St. Croix, and said the young men killed the homeless veteran for no apparent reason.

Police said in a statement that community members assisted in the investigation, and “as a result investigators uncovered the identity of the perpetrators. The investigation revealed that Elijah Spencer and Ryan Branch called Mr. Gordon until he walked up to where they were and at that point, they shot and killed him without provocation and left him on the sidewalk.”

