TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force announced a reward of “up to $20,000” for information in last week’s double homicide on Tortola.
The reward was announced late Friday, one week to the day victims Kadeem Frett, 28, of Long Look, and Kawa Corwall, 38, of Long Bush, were killed around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 inside Wayside Bar in Vanterpool Estate. Two other males, including a minor, were injured in the shooting and had to be hospitalized. Police have neither released the age of the minor nor said why he was inside the bar.
“A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible,” police spokesperson Diane Drayton said in a Friday night statement. “The families of the victims are also assisting in these efforts.”
The Major Crime Team released an appeal poster Friday to coincide with a walk-through of the crime scene around the same time the shooting took place last week in hopes of gathering information from witness yet to come forward.
Premier Natalio Wheatley told The Daily News when asked that police had no leads in the killings, which marked the territory’s fifth and sixth of the year. Wheatley represents the district where the killings occurred. Days earlier, he had issued a statement via the House of Assembly where he is a member of the National Security Council.
“I wish to reiterate my condemnation of violence in all its forms, especially, where it is done with reckless disregard for the sanctity of life and safety of persons,” Wheatley said. “The Government of National Unity and I are firmly committed to our responsibilities in supporting law enforcement in the fight against crime. We are outraged to see the path that some persons have chosen to follow, and we will not stand for it.”
Shortly after the Oct. 21 incident, witnesses told police that eight shots were fired in the bar on Blackburn Highway, which is located near a supermarket. It was the second shooting incident in the bar in six years.
Wheatley said he is committed to ensuring that BVI Police have the resources to perform their jobs.
“We will also soon be bringing the Police Act before this Honorable House, which aims to strengthen the legal framework to detect, arrest, and prosecute crime,” Wheatley said. “We are also committed to continuing to develop and implement policies, programs and initiatives to give our people, of all ages and backgrounds, the options to lead productive and upstanding lives as honest, law abiding citizens. Ultimately, however, it comes down to the individual’s choice of doing right over doing wrong; and the vast majority of our people choose to do right and to live in peace.”
Police have not said whether they’ve interviewed the bar’s owner or any other potential witnesses at the scene.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins said shortly after what he described as a “brazen and reckless” shooting said that he hoped individuals who know the perpetrator or perpetrators will come forward quickly with information.
He said that over 75 firearms and close to 2,100 rounds of ammunition were seized last year, and that his department is keeping the pressure on to remove firearms from the streets, and arresting those in possession.
According to Collins, a semi-automatic assault rifle, a Glock pistol and an imitation firearm were confiscated just over a month ago, following a series of search warrants carried out on premises in Baughers Bay, Purcell Estate and Great Mountain.
“This past year alone we seized an excessive number of firearms, many of those are high-powered weapons. All the individuals found in possession of these weapons were arrested,” Collins said. “It is, therefore, obvious that these weapons continue to be brought in, not necessarily through our ports of entry but illegal ports and put in the hands of persons who have and will recklessly endanger lives. We can only win this battle if we work together. Our safety and our way of life depends on it.”
Wheatley, meanwhile, is urging young Virgin Islanders to reject a life of crime and violence which he said is a life that has no future.
“Such a life will only be filled with regret. Such a life will only bring pain and grief to you and the people who care about you when you end up in jail or, worse, dead,” he said. “There are better, more productive and positive things to do with your time, your energy and your intellect.”
Traditionally, he pointed out, residents in a community have lived as one family, looking out for and helping one another.
“The behavior and activities being displayed and pursued by a small minority is damaging and hurting the peace of our community, tarnishing our reputation and jeopardizing the vision that our ancestors held for us when they embarked on the journey to achieving self-determination over 70 years ago,” Wheatley. “It behooves each of us to cherish our loved ones and our Virgin Islands, and to take personal measures to protect them both. This is why I reiterate, if you see something say something. If you know something, say something. Do something!”
According to Wheatley, there are anonymous channels for persons to pass information to the authorities, information that can save a loved one’s life. And he urged residents that if they know of “a family member, a friend, or a boyfriend or girlfriend is engaging in wrongdoing, plead with them to stop.”
“Let them know you disapprove of their wrongdoing. Let them know you will not accept anything they bring you that was not legitimately obtained or which was not bought with clean money,” he said. “Because when they court danger, they put you in danger; they put your family in danger; they put your children in danger; and they put all of us in danger. Tell them to stop it.”
Collins urged anyone with information for the homicides, which marked the territory’s fifth and sixth of year, or information on how guns are coming in into the territory to call the Police Intelligence Unit directly 284-368-9339 or 284-368-5682.