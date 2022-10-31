TORTOLA — The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force announced a reward of “up to $20,000” for information in last week’s double homicide on Tortola.

The reward was announced late Friday, one week to the day victims Kadeem Frett, 28, of Long Look, and Kawa Corwall, 38, of Long Bush, were killed around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 inside Wayside Bar in Vanterpool Estate. Two other males, including a minor, were injured in the shooting and had to be hospitalized. Police have neither released the age of the minor nor said why he was inside the bar.