V.I. Police are searching for 24-year-old Calvin Parker, who is wanted for attempted murder of a woman on St. Croix.

The case began at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, when police responded to a shooting in Marley Homes, according to information from police spokesman Glen Dratte.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.