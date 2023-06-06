V.I. Police are searching for 24-year-old Calvin Parker, who is wanted for attempted murder of a woman on St. Croix.
The case began at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, when police responded to a shooting in Marley Homes, according to information from police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Police said there was a report of gunfire and a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
A short time later, police issued multiple public alerts warning that Parker was wanted on attempted murder charges and is considered armed and dangerous.
Parker is described as a Black male, five-feet, 10-inches tall weighing 130 pounds, with black hair that has blonde tips.
Police said individuals harboring Parker could be arrested and jailed.
According to V.I. Superior Court records, Parker is currently awaiting sentencing in two previous criminal cases, and was released from jail one month ago.
Parker was initially arrested in May 2022 and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition, and reckless endangerment, after police said he admitted to firing a single gunshot in the air at Paradise Mills. He was released after signing an unsecured bond and ordered to remain under 24-hour house arrest.
He was arrested again in February and charged, pursuant to a warrant, with unauthorized possession of a firearm, second-degree domestic violence assault, and disturbance of the peace. The second case came after a woman reported in October that Parker had assaulted her and threatened her with a gun.
Following the second arrest, Parker was jailed after he was unable to post the $50,000 cash bail.
Parker signed a plea agreement in both cases on April 11, and Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco asked the court to release him on May 3. Prosecutors did not oppose the request.
Judge Harold Willocks granted the motion on May 5, allowing Parker to be released on his own recognizance without supervision by a third-party custodian or use of an electronic ankle monitor, and ordered him to remain under curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. while awaiting sentencing.
Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6090, or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
