V.I. Police are searching for Akil Simmonds, who escaped from police custody on St. Croix, and police warned the public that he is dangerous.
The case began Tuesday at around 5:46 p.m., when officers responded to a report of domestic violence case at a home in Mon Bijou, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Police arrived and arrested Simmonds, charging him with destruction of property under the domestic violence statute, and disturbance by threats.
“While outside at the Frederiksted, Wilbur Francis Command Police Station Akil Simmonds escaped,” according to police.
The statement did not provide any details about how Simmonds escaped, or whether he was handcuffed.
Simmonds, 31, is five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police. He has black dreadlocks, brown eyes, and a brown complexion, police said.
Simmonds frequents the areas of Mon Bijou, William’s Delight, and the John F. Kennedy housing community.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Simmonds is urged not to approach him, and call 911 or call Police Officer Sarah Velez at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-772-2800, 340 778-2211. Callers may also contact the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers VI, at 800-222-8477.