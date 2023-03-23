V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in two unrelated missing person cases involving men on St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for 71-year-old Albert Williams of Nadir, who was last seen Monday in the area of Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. Williams is Black and weighs approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, green knee-high shorts, and slippers on his feet, police said.

