V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in two unrelated missing person cases involving men on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for 71-year-old Albert Williams of Nadir, who was last seen Monday in the area of Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. Williams is Black and weighs approximately 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, green knee-high shorts, and slippers on his feet, police said.
“Mr. Williams also walks with a cane and has slight breathing issues,” according to police.
Anyone who has seen or has information about Williams is urged to contact 911, the Major Crime Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers VI at 800-222-8477.
In the second case, police are asking for the public’s help in locating 57-year-old Timothy Allan Haines. Haines was last seen in Frederiksted Town on St. Croix, and spoke to his sister by phone on Feb. 21, according to police.
Haines is Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes, and is five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He is originally from Indiana and works in construction, police said.
Police also noted that he has “Haines” tattooed on his lower back, as well as tattoos on his arms and chest.
Anyone with information about Haines is urged to contact Officer V. Smithen of Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712-6063, 911, or the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers VI at 800-222-8477.
