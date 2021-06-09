V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a St. Croix teen missing since May 21.
Makayla Khodra, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Clifton Hill at around 12:30 p.m., according to information published by the V.I. Police Department on social media.
Police said it’s unknown what type of clothing she was wearing, but she has blonde hair, and is about five-feet, eight-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Khodra frequents the areas of Mt. Pleasant, Phase I, in Frederiksted, Marley Homes, Frederiksted Town, Sunny Isle Shopping Center and Christiansted town, according to police.
Anyone who has information on Khodra’s whereabouts is asked to contact V.I. Police Detective Melissa Gilbert of the Youth Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6028, or 911.
Police are also still searching for several other people reported missing in recent months.
Dionne Wrensford, 37, was last seen in the yard of the Eldra Shulterbrandt residential care facility on St. Thomas on May 30.
Michael Emmanuel, 80, has been missing on St. Croix since Feb. 19, and there is a $3,200 cash reward for information about his disappearance.
British boater Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop, 41, has been missing from St. John for three months, after she was reported missing on March 8 by boyfriend Ryan Bane, captain of the 47-foot catamaran Siren Song. Friends announced a $10,000 reward for information.
Stanfield Dumas, 70, was reported missing by family members on May 16, 2020. Investigators believe Dumas may have fallen off a cliff while fishing on the West End of St. Thomas, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for him unsuccessfully.
Warren Thomas, 75, was last seen on St. Thomas in March 2020, and family members are asking for anyone with information about his disappearance to contact police.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of missing persons is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.