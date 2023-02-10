V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 37-year-old Jessica Johnston, who has been reported missing and was last seen on St. Croix on Jan. 8.

Johnston is employed as an accountant at O’Neal & Associates and frequents the Estate Whim area, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

