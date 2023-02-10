V.I. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 37-year-old Jessica Johnston, who has been reported missing and was last seen on St. Croix on Jan. 8.
Johnston is employed as an accountant at O’Neal & Associates and frequents the Estate Whim area, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
She was last seen at the grocery store in Frederiksted next to the vegetable market, police said.
Johnston is described as a Caucasian woman, who is five-feet, five-inches tall. Her weight is 195 pounds and she has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.
Johnston also has a tattoo of a cross on her left shoulder and a spider on her lower back, and was last seen wearing dark blue leggings and a jean jacket with gray sleeves.
Anyone with information about Johnston’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer JaneAnn St. Hall at Wilbur Francis Command at 340-712-6063, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers VI at 800-222-8477.
