Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a carjacking Saturday at Altona Lagoon on St. Croix.
The incident occurred at around 6:19 p.m. when the 911 call center dispatched officers to a report of a carjacking, and the victim told investigators that he was sitting in his Ford F-150 when, “an armed male approached his vehicle,” according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The suspect ordered the victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint and then drove off in the truck, Derima said.
Officers spotted the stolen vehicle and engaged in a pursuit, Derima said. “The suspect led officers on a chase to the Renaissance Carambola Beach Resort, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, headed north into the bushes. Officers were unable to locate the suspect,” he said.
The suspect is still at large and described as a tall, slim male with a dark complexion. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and his face was covered with a scarf, Derima said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Tips could lead to a reward.