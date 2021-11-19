V.I. Police are asking for the community’s help in finding 49-year-old St. Croix man Johnny “Kountry” Encarnacion, who was last seen on Nov. 15.
According to police spokesman Toby Derima, Encarnacion is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, with a brown complexion.
Encarnacion has tattoos on his chest, left shoulder, and right shoulder, and scars on his face and nose. He also wears a gold rope chain with a pendant.
Encarnacion frequents the Alphonso Gerard Complex or Bassin Triangle apartments, where he was last seen, according to Derima. He also frequents the D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace, also known as Red Brick, in downtown Christiansted, and Estate Peter’s Rest.
Derima said that family members state that Encarnacion does not suffer from any mental health issues,” and he was last seen “operating a off-black Dodge pickup truck with a missing right passenger door mirror, a missing right rear passenger tail light and a large dent from the left tail light to the left rear wheel well.
If you have seen Johnny Encarnacion or know of his whereabouts, call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.