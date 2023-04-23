The second of two cousins accused of murdering Stacie Schjang and Arnold Jarvis Jr. in 2022 has been extradited from Georgia to face charges, according to V.I. Police.

On Saturday, police extradited 32-year-old Anthony Schneider from Atlanta, where he was detained on a warrant. Schneider signed an extradition waiver and was flown back to St. Croix and formally placed under arrest for the murders. Bail is set at $1 million and he is set to appear in V.I. Superior Court Monday.