The second of two cousins accused of murdering Stacie Schjang and Arnold Jarvis Jr. in 2022 has been extradited from Georgia to face charges, according to V.I. Police.
On Saturday, police extradited 32-year-old Anthony Schneider from Atlanta, where he was detained on a warrant. Schneider signed an extradition waiver and was flown back to St. Croix and formally placed under arrest for the murders. Bail is set at $1 million and he is set to appear in V.I. Superior Court Monday.
Schneider’s cousin, 20-year-old Joshawn Ayala, was extradited from Georgia in February.
Both men are charged with first-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, attempted murder, first-degree and third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
The case began at 8:12 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2022, when police responded to a 911 call in Christiansted and found 46-year-old Schjang dead in her home from a single gunshot to the heart, according to the affidavit.
Nine days later, police found 52-year-old Jarvis dead in a vehicle on the road leading to Green Cay beach.
Police said Schjang had been struck by a stray bullet, and the affidavit indicates that gunmen had been targeting Jarvis as he drove to Schjang’s house to drop off breakfast.
Jarvis told investigators his vehicle was hit with gunfire, and he looked in the side mirrors and recognized the shooters as members of the Ayala family who were involved in an ongoing feud between the David Hamilton Jackson and Kennedy housing communities, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Police also analyzed spent cartridges from the scene of Schjang’s murder, which matched cartridges collected at a shooting five days earlier on Jan. 22, 2022, at a gym in Christiansted. That shooting targeted three men, including a family member of Jarvis, and one of the men was shot in his right arm, according to the affidavit.
As police were investigating Schjang’s killing, Jarvis was murdered in the area of Green Cay beach on Feb. 4, 2022. Detectives found a “trail of 35 spent cartridges” leading to a vehicle where Jarvis was found shot to death.
In addition, police arrested Ayala’s minor brother for illegal gun possession on March 11, 2022. Spent cartridges recovered from the scene of Jarvis’s murder “were a positive match to the recovered firearm” taken from Ayala’s younger brother, who was not identified by name because he is underage, according to the affidavit.