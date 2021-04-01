ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are looking for Jean Connor, 39, in connection with a burglary that occurred on March 11 in the area of Palms Court Harbor View Hotel, according to a statement from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Connor stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches in height and frequents the areas of Simmonds Alley, Savan, Michelle Motel and Palms Court Harbor View Hotel.
If you have seen Connor, contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.