V.I. Police said Wednesday that they need the public’s help to identify a man found dead on St. Croix — in July.
Investigators believe the man is known as “Speedy,” but have not been able to determine his legal name.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte said in a press release that the unidentified man was found dead in Estate Richmond, Christiansted, on July 29. The man has been in the morgue since that time, he said.
Next of kin have not been notified about the death because police do not know his name, Dratte said.
Police released a photo of the man — in his current state — on its social media page and website, www.vipd.gov.vi, in the hope that someone will recognize him.