V.I. Police are seeking the public’s help with information on an early morning shooting in Red Hook on Saturday that left a man injured.
VIPD spokesperson Glen Dratte said the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle, is recovering after being rushed to Schneider Hospital for treatment.
According to Dratte, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched police officers at 4:05 a.m. Saturday to Schneider Hospital after being notified by Emergency Room personnel of a male gunshot victim.
The victim told police that while walking to his vehicle from a nightclub located off of Emile “Milo” Francis Memorial Drive, he heard a single gunshot.
Dratte said the victim later realized he had been shot in his lower body and was rushed to the hospital by a friend.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5577, the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-8002-22-8477. Information can also be submitted online by visiting p3tips.com.