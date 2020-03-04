Kamifa Lawrence

Police are looking for 22-year-old Kamifa Lawrence, who was last seen Feb. 21. on St. Thomas.

Lawrence, 22, was last seen on Feb. 21 in the area of Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, and her family reported her missing on March 2, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. Lawrence is approximately five feet, five inches in height and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow, multicolored T-shirt and a gray or black skirt.

