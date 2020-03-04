Police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing Kamifa Lawrence of St. Thomas.
Lawrence, 22, was last seen on Feb. 21 in the area of Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, and her family reported her missing on March 2, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. Lawrence is approximately five feet, five inches in height and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow, multicolored T-shirt and a gray or black skirt.
