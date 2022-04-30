ST. CROIX — The V.I. Police Department is seeking help locating an elderly man diagnosed with dementia who has been reported missing and was last seen mid-afternoon Thursday at his home in Clifton Hill, according to information provided by police spokesperson Glenn Dratte.
Stedroy Meade is a 73-year-old black male, just over 6 feet tall. He weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes, and gray hair. On his right forearm he has a black rose tattoo.
According to police, Meade was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a dark colored shirt, blue pants, blue Crocs, and a red hat.
Meade frequents the Humbug area and La Reine Laundry, which is located near his home in Clifton Hill.
If seen, the public is asked to call 911; Patricia Simmonds at Ancilmo Marshall Command (340) 773-2530) or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.