The Virgin Islands Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 43-year-old Fernando “Bravo” Santiago.
Santiago is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has two tattoos, “Shenel” on his left hand and “Lily” on his right wrist, according to a police statement.
He frequents estates Williams Delight and Peters Rest and the Aureo Diaz Heights housing community.
According to a wanted poster, Santiago is being sought for contempt of court, but police could not provide additional information over the weekend about the nature of the charge.
Anyone who knows Santiago’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-712-6094 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.