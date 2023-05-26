Thieves broke into Discount Car Rental on St. Thomas, absconding with the office’s digital video recorder, two cars and a bucket of car keys earlier this month, according to V.I. Police.
Owner Alex Belmonte said officers promptly found and returned the cars on the day they were taken, May 9.
“Which was amazing,” he said.
But the thieves also took keys for 27 of the company’s 228 rental cars.
“You’re talking about a million and half dollars worth of cars,” Belmonte said, adding that it would cost the company upwards of $350 to replace each key.
On Monday, the rental company took to Facebook, offering $2,000 for the keys’ return with no questions asked, and asking people to call 340-690-2222 with information.
Despite their swift recovery of the vehicles, police say they have no updates on the stolen keys.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the anonymous tip line 1-800-222-8477.