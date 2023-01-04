V.I. Police on St. Thomas started off the New Year by arresting one suspect for illegal gun possession and confiscating six other firearms from two vehicles, according to police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

Members of the Special Operations Bureau and V.I. Police Intel Unit conducted “Operation Humble,” an effort to stop individuals from firing shots around midnight of the New Year, Chichester said in a statement released Tuesday.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.