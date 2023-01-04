V.I. Police on St. Thomas started off the New Year by arresting one suspect for illegal gun possession and confiscating six other firearms from two vehicles, according to police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
Members of the Special Operations Bureau and V.I. Police Intel Unit conducted “Operation Humble,” an effort to stop individuals from firing shots around midnight of the New Year, Chichester said in a statement released Tuesday.
The “pernicious” tradition often results in heavy gunfire in densely populated areas, putting the entire community at risk, and the police operation focused surveillance in the Savan area due to the number of shots being fired, according to the statement from police.
Officers said gunfire was coming from Snegle Gade behind Weekes Bakery, where police saw three men. Two of the individuals fled the area and the third suspect, Jackoy Mulraine, was apprehended at around 1:18 a.m., according to police.
When police stopped Mulraine, he grabbed a black gun from his waistband and tossed it into the bushes, and did the same with a black magazine, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Police retrieved the loaded gun and also located a backpack tucked under the bumper of a nearby vehicle, which contained ammunition identical to the bullets found in the gun, “and the same quantity missing from the second box was the total amount removed from the firearm,” according to the fact sheet.
Mulraine, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of an unlicensed firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Unable to post $150,000 bail, Mulraine was jailed pending his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court.
In addition to the arrest in Savan, “officers also confiscated six firearms from two vehicles in Contant, making it a total of seven recovered firearms within the first hour of 2023. This matter is currently pending investigation,” according to the statement from police.
The V.I. Police Department, “continues to strongly urge individuals to refrain from taking part in celebratory gunfire due to the deadly threats it poses,” police added.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact 911, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.