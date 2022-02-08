A dramatic scene unfolded on St. Thomas on Saturday night when a man named Jose Manuel Avila went to Fuego Bar with the intent of shooting another man to death, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The incident occurred at about 10:55 p.m. when police responded to a report of a man firing a gun at the bar and restaurant, located on Wimmelskafts Gade.
Witnesses interviewed the victim who said Avila “came to Fuego Bar to kill him,” and “this was Mr. Avila’s second attempt” amid an ongoing dispute, according to the affidavit.
The victim said Avila pointed a gun at him, and “he was afraid and in shock, that he just sat still,” while his friend told Avila they didn’t want any trouble, according to the affidavit.
The victim said his friend “suddenly grabbed Mr. Avila to prevent Mr. Avila from shooting him, and at that time, one round was discharged from the weapon, which struck the roof of the business,” according to the affidavit.
Another witness told police he took the gun from Avila and secured it in a vehicle outside while they waited for police, according to the affidavit.
The victim’s friend corroborated his statement, and said the three men had been in an ongoing feud, and he “knew instantly” that Avila was looking for the victim, according to the affidavit.
Police placed Avila under arrest, and he declined to make a statement.
But officers said Avila “voluntarily exclaimed that nobody is swabbing his hands for gunshot residue before he speaks with his attorney and that he has nothing to worry about because he will walk out of the prison without a problem on Monday.”
The arresting officer “asked Mr. Avila what he meant by his statement, and he said, with a grin on his face, ‘just you wait you will see, I have authority in a higher power,’” according to the affidavit.
Several patrons who wished to remain anonymous corroborated the victim’s statement, and police said they’re working to review surveillance footage from the bar, according to the affidavit.
Avila was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of illegal ammunition, two counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, third-degree assault, and possession of stolen property, according to the affidavit.
He appeared in court Monday where Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $100,000 cash. If he is able to post that amount, Avila must remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring, after Norkaitis found him to be a danger to the victim and the community, and a flight risk.