V.I. Police in a probable cause fact sheet said that a St. Croix man seriously frightened a family when he broke into their home and committed a lewd act near a teenage girl’s open bedroom door.
Angel Escobar, 40, of Estate Morning Star, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree burglary and obscene and indecent conduct.
The incident occurred at the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community in Frederiksted at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police she was about to get up to use the bathroom when she noticed light under her bedroom door, and opened it to find the bathroom light on and a teenage girl’s bedroom door open “wide,” when it was usually closed.
The witness “said she then looked around and saw a naked dark complexion male individual standing by the kitchen wall “touching himself” in a lewd fashion, according to the affidavit.
The horrified witness told police that she demanded the man explain why he was in her home, and that another witness came out of the bedroom and confronted the unknown burglar.
The suspect then fled, “leaving his pants on her living room couch which had his wallet with cash, [an ATH] card bearing his name, Angel Escobar, on it, and loose ATH cash receipts,” according to the affidavit.
The witnesses called 911. When police arrived, they explained that the front door had been locked the previous evening, they did not know Escobar, and had not given him permission to be in the home.
The teenage girl was asleep while Escobar was in the home and was unharmed, according to the affidavit.
Shortly before 8 a.m., police located Escobar after he returned to the area and placed him under arrest. He was held in jail on $50,000 bond and made his initial appearance Wednesday in V.I. Superior Court, where Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. advised him that he’s facing a possible 15-year prison sentence if convicted.
Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said Escobar is a lifelong St. Croix resident who has been employed for the last five years, and asked for him to be released after signing an unsecured bond, meaning he would not have to post cash.
“I believe this defendant is a danger to the community, and not just to the victims in this case,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor. “I believe they were chosen, possibly, at random.”
Chancellor asked for Escobar to post at least $5,000 cash in order to be released into the custody of a third-party custodian, who could monitor his behavior while he awaits trial. “I concur with Attorney Chancellor’s concern for the safety of the community,” Morris said.
Slade asked for more time to find someone willing to serve as Escobar’s court-appointed custodian, and Escobar appeared in court again Friday where Slade said circumstances still have not changed.
Without a third-party custodian, Morris said that Escobar must post a “fully secured” bond of $50,000 cash in order to be released from jail.