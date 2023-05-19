The owner of St. John Bracelet Company in Cruz Bay was shot in the face during an armed robbery Thursday afternoon, and police said they’re looking for two unidentified suspects.

The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. Thursday, after two unknown men entered the jewelry store. One of the suspects shot the owner in the face, according to information provided Thursday night by police spokesman Glen Dratte.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.