The owner of St. John Bracelet Company in Cruz Bay was shot in the face during an armed robbery Thursday afternoon, and police said they’re looking for two unidentified suspects.
The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. Thursday, after two unknown men entered the jewelry store. One of the suspects shot the owner in the face, according to information provided Thursday night by police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The two suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of jewelry, police said.
Police said the victim was transported to Schneider Hospital, but have not provided any information on the victim’s condition.
Police did not release physical descriptions of the suspects, and it’s unclear if one or both suspects was armed with a gun.
Acting Chief Clayton Brown told The Daily News as the investigation moves forward “we are asking the community for their assistance.”
“If anyone who was in the area remembers seeing anything, no matter how minor, please contact the police. We need the people of our community to aid the department to solve this cowardly act,” he said.
The armed robbery comes exactly four months after a similar daylight incident, in which three gunmen ransacked another Cruz Bay jewelry store at around 1:14 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Police have released little information about that case, and said only that it occurred at Imperial Jewelers in Mongoose Junction, and the men entered the store with guns and stole jewelry.
Police said the men left on foot headed towards Northshore Road. But eyewitnesses said the robbers left the scene in a getaway vehicle, a black Toyota RAV 4. Police have not responded to questions about the discrepancy.
Eyewitnesses also shared photos of the fleeing gunmen on social media, which did not show their faces, but did give a picture of their clothing. Police did not respond to questions about the images or release any details about the suspects’ physical descriptions.
Police never publicly identified the suspects in the January armed robbery or made any arrests, and the case remains unresolved.
Dratte could not immediately be reached after the statement was released late Thursday night about whether Thursday’s armed robbery could be linked to the similar January theft.
The latest case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I, at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.