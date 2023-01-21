The owner of an adult retail shop on St. Thomas was arrested for aiming a gun at two customers who asked to return a defective pair of shoes, according to V.I. Police.

Robert Kidd, owner of Libido Loco in Contant, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault and possessing a dangerous weapon during a violent crime. Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning before Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis.

