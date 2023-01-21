The owner of an adult retail shop on St. Thomas was arrested for aiming a gun at two customers who asked to return a defective pair of shoes, according to V.I. Police.
Robert Kidd, owner of Libido Loco in Contant, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault and possessing a dangerous weapon during a violent crime. Unable to post $25,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday morning before Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis.
Norkaitis said Kidd may be released from custody after posting 10% of the bail in cash, and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims.
The case began at around 4:41 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call from a customer at the store, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The customer said she had been trying to return a pair of defective high-heel shoes she had purchased from Kidd at a discount a few days prior, when he aimed a gun at her and her husband, according to the fact sheet.
The customer asked Kidd, “You threatened me with a gun? You going kill me for a pair of shoes,” and Kidd replied “You going steal from me, so I have to defend myself,” according to the fact sheet. The customer said she and Kidd continued arguing, and Kidd again pointed the gun at her and her husband, who asked, “It’s that serious? You pulled a gun on us for some shoes?”
Police interviewed Kidd, who said the customer had “intentionally damaged the heels and she tried to steal from him. Mr. Kidd added that his life was threatened” after the husband “approached him aggressively and for that reason, he displayed his firearm,” according to the fact sheet.
Kidd denied pointing the gun at the customers, and agreed to show police surveillance video from his store.
The video showed Kidd and the woman in an argument, and he then “walked to the rear portion of his store, retrieved a handgun and pointed same towards” the couple, according to the fact sheet.
Police said the couple were not armed with any weapons during the dispute, and investigators found that Kidd holds a valid firearm license.
In court Friday, Norkaitis said Kidd must surrender any firearms he owns to police, and he is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition while the case is pending.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.