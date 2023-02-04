V.I. Police are still searching for three gunmen who robbed a St. John jewelry store in broad daylight last month.
Police have said that the Jan. 18 robbery occurred at around 1:14 p.m. at Imperial Jewelers in Mongoose Junction, when three men entered the store with guns.
The men stole jewelry and caused serious damage before leaving on foot toward Northshore Road.
Since that time, eyewitnesses who posted on social media said that the robbers made their escape in a black Toyota RAV4, and images of the fleeing gunmen have been widely shared online.
The photos do not show the suspects’ faces, but one man appears to be wearing a blue hoodie with jeans and white sneakers; the second is dressed in a dark blue and black hoodie and pants with light-colored sneakers; and the third appears to be wearing sneakers, dark blue jeans, a black nylon jacket with a hood and a yellow fluorescent undershirt and black gloves.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said when reached that the robbery is “still a very active case.”
Police, however, have declined to say whether they are in receipt of those images as part of the ongoing investigation, and whether the photos are likely to be released publicly as is customary when seeking the public’s help in finding perpetrators.
Dratte deferred questions to Deputy Police Chief Clayton Brown when asked about another social media post that includes a photo and name of a man who is allegedly harassing women in Coral Bay.
Brown, who serves as deputy chief in the St. Thomas-St. John District, said in response that the department had not received any such reports.
“Have they contacted the police to file a complaint — if they do we will investigate,” Brown said, adding that often not everything on social media is accurate, giving an example of a recent post about students threatening schools with a gun that was widely shared. The investigation revealed that the post was four years old, and that the individuals had BB-guns.
Police said anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.