A stabbing in Estate Glynn, St. Croix, on Saturday left one man injured and another in handcuffs, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. when police were dispatched to a fight between two men in a parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found the two men in a parked Ford Explorer. The passenger, later identified as Luis Lopez, was holding a knife, according to the fact sheet.
Lopez “was moving his right arm in a thrusting motion towards the driver,” who had his arms up to block the attack, police said. Lopez ignored officers’ repeated orders to drop the weapon, and continued to stab the victim, who was crying out for help.
Officers rushed to the victim’s aid, and found that “the left side of his shirt was full of blood, I also observed that he had what appeared to be lacerations to his middle finger, right nostril, and right forearm.”
Officers continued ordering Lopez to drop the knife, but he continued trying to attack the victim and the officer rendering him aid, according to the fact sheet.
“I told Mr. Luis Lopez several times, to ‘put it down, or I will put you down!’” police said, but Lopez “did not comply.”
Lopez slashed the vehicle’s tire before an officer got the knife away from Lopez and took him into custody, according to the fact sheet.
Officers found that Lopez had been carrying a gravity knife, “and observed that with the slightest centrifugal force, the blade of the knife opens and locks into a ready position.”
The victim was transported to Luis Hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his upper left abdomen, and told police in an interview that Lopez began to stab him after the two got into an argument while driving.
Lopez refused to sign his advice-of-rights form or give police a statement.
He was charged with first-degree and third-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon during a crime, and destruction of property. Lopez was also charged under the territory’s domestic violence statute, and held without bail until his court appearance Monday morning via teleconference.
V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said Lopez may be released to the custody of a third-party custodian if he posts $1,000 cash, and signs an unsecured bond for $49,000.