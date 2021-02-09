Two St. Thomians have been charged in connection with a brawl that involved a variety of weapons, including a taser, pickax and knife, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The complainant told police that around 6 p.m. Friday, he was informed that Katina Evans, 23, was tampering with his vehicle at the Oswald Harris Court housing community on St. Thomas. When he arrived to check on the car, Raquan Penn, 19, struck him, starting a fight, the complainant told police. Evans then “jumped on his back,” and “tasered him,” according to the police affidavit, so he punched her to get her off of him.
As Penn continued fighting him, the complainant told police Evans struck the vehicle with a piece of wood and “kicked in the windshield.” He also said Evans and another woman at the scene were both armed with kitchen knives, and he knocked the knife out of Evans’ hand, suffering a cut to his finger doing so. Witnesses at the scene confirmed to police that Evans “had a kitchen knife with a silver blade,” which she used to try to stab the complainant.
Evans and Penn fled on foot when patrol officers arrived, according to the affidavit. The complainant said his girlfriend has had a history of fights with Evans, and he called police on Saturday and reported Evans had returned to the area of Building 33.
Responding officers found Evans and arrested her. Evans “confessed to tasing” the complainant and damaging his windshield, and she “also indicated that this is an ongoing situation,” according to the affidavit.
Police also arrested and interviewed Penn, who said the complainant “struck him with a pickax” when he went to defend Evans, and said another woman at the scene had “a machete close to Ms. Evans and a white dog.”
Evans and Penn were arrested and each charged with aiding and abetting in third-degree assault, disturbing the peace by fighting, and simple assault and battery. Evans was also charged with damaging or tampering with a vehicle. At their advice of rights hearing Monday, Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis questioned why the complainant hadn’t also been charged with causing injuries to Evans and Penn, and the arresting officer told Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell that an investigation is ongoing.
Evans has a pending domestic violence assault case, but no previous arrests. The judge ordered both defendants released on an unsecured $25,000 bond, and ordered them to stay away from all victims and witnesses in the case.
“Everyone involved needs anger management,” Hermon-Percell said. “If something happens, just walk away.”