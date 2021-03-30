V.I. Police announced Monday that it will enforce a ban on Easter camping during Holy Week.
Government workers have a six-day weekend, beginning with today’s Transfer Day holiday. Workers will also have Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Monday off.
Derima said that in addition, beaches territorywide will be closed from 5 p.m. until 6 a.m. on weekends and on holidays.
“Only fishermen are authorized to be on the beach during beach closure hours to access their vessels or cast their nets for fishing purposes,” Derima said.
“There shall be no picnics, no parties, no disc jockey music or equipment, no bonfires, no cooking, no barbecuing, or grilling allowed on any beach in the territory at any time during our State of Emergency.”
Police officers will be out in force to ensure residents adhere to the order, Derima said.
Open/Closed
Here’s what’s open/closed on these V.I. holidays:
Today
• Closed — All public schools; all non-essential government offices.
• Open — All banks will be open for normal business hours.
Holy Thursday
• Closed — All public schools; all non-essential government offices.
• Open — All banks will be open for normal business hours.
Good Friday
• Closed — All public, parochial and private schools, all non-essential government offices, The Daily News business office, Viya, banks and post offices.
Easter Monday
• Closed — All public schools, all non-essential government offices.
• Open — All banks, The Daily News business office.