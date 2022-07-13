ST. CROIX — The V.I. Police Department announced an East vs. West bicycling competition where the winning cyclists will receive a cash prize.
The “Rep Your Neighborhood Bike Coasting Competition” — for youth, ages 10-15 — was announced during a press briefing Tuesday. It will start at 4 p.m. on July 23.
“We want to see who the king and queen of coasting really is,” St. Croix Deputy Chief Uston Cornelius said. “I know as you [motorists] drive around the community you might have met up with one or two pockets of children on bikes. And when you pass them, you saw them hurriedly get on the roadway, give their signal, and the next thing you saw was heads down and the race was on.”
These are the children the department hopes to see engage in the race, which will take place down Queen Mary Highway beginning at the V.I. Superior Court, on “that recently paved, smooth road.”
“These are the things I was fortunate to do and it was fun,” Cornelius said of his childhood. “VIPD wants to make sure your children get to enjoy some of these fun things and we are going to try to make it safe.”
To participate children must register before July 20 by contacting Tre’Vaughna London at (340) 712-6062 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The first-place winner will receive $200 in the form of a gift card or cash. Second place will also receive the same choice but the prize is $150, while third place will receive $100.
Cornelius recalled his times spent as a child where he would meet up with his friends and, “we would race from Free Will Baptist, bank the corner, and we would go all the way down that stretch toward neighborhood laundry. That’s where we raced. That’s how we had fun.”
The event is meant to spark the same interest and passion from the community’s youth, and the department “wants your children to experience that same clean fun that we had,” Cornelius said.
The chief’s hope is the event imparts the wisdom upon children to realize disputes and disagreements can be settled through a race and without violence.
“These children are our future. We are losing them to negativity. It is up to us to find positive things for them to do,” Cornelius said.
The event is sponsored in part by the non-profit Cane Bay Cares and its partners.