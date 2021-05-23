V.I. Police have arrested a St. Croix man on gun charges after stopping a vehicle near the Golden Rock Shopping Center.
Jaime St. Omer, 33, of Estate Carlton was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Friday by officers with the department’s Special Operations Bureau. According to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima, the officers were patrolling when they spotted St. Omer’s gray Infiniti, which lacked a rear license plate.
During the course of the traffic stop, officers found a firearm in the vehicle and St. Omer admitted to officers that he did not have a license to possess the firearm. He was placed under arrest, Derima said. St. Omer is charged with Carrying a Firearm Openly or Concealed. Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was turned over to Corrections Bureau pending his Advice of Rights hearing.
Five-year wait in jail
According to Daily News records, it is not St. Omer’s first arrest. St. Omer spent five years in jail awaiting trial in the murder of 25-year-old Larry Rodriguez during what police called an attempted robbery on Feb. 24, 2007, in St. Croix’s Mutual Homes housing community.
A witness told police that two men approached Rodriguez, said V.I. Police Detective Kirk Fieulleteau in an affidavit supporting St. Omer’s arrest. One of the two pointed a silver gun at Rodriguez and ordered him to the ground, and when Rodriguez refused, the man fired a shot at the ground, according to Fieulleteau.
Rodriguez started to walk toward his vehicle, and the man fired another shot before following Rodriguez and firing three additional shots at him, according to Fieulleteau’s affidavit.
Responders found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, according to court documents.
A witness told police they recognized St. Omer’s clothing, Fieulleteau said.
“The person had on the same color coat,” said defense attorney Jomo Meade, explaining why St. Omer was arrested.
A caller to 911 told a dispatcher that the man who had fired at Rodriguez had returned to the scene, and police picked up St. Omer, who gave a video statement to police saying he was with friends near the laundry when they heard gunshots and went down to see what had happened, Fieulleteau said. St. Omer willingly gave officers his clothes and allowed them to fingerprint him, the detective said.
St. Omer would wait in jail for more than four years to face a jury, his first trial being called off at the last minute when an expert witness suffered a heart attack.
At trial, Meade called attention to some variances — such as the color of the shooter’s skin — between the witness’ statement to police one day after the murder and her testimony.
The defense also presented two alibi witnesses, both of whom placed St. Omer in another part of the community where a group of people was hanging out, Meade said. St. Omer also testified on his own behalf about where he was and what he did on the day in question.
In 2007, St. Omer had been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment. However, all but the murder charge had to be dropped because the statute of limitations lapsed between his first and second trials. The jury found him not guilty of the remaining murder charge.
Then V.I. Superior Court Presiding Judge Darryl Donohue blasted prosecutors early on in the case for failing for months to submit evidence in the case to the FBI crime lab for analysis, delaying the trial.