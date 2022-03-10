A St. John woman with a long history of mental illness has been arrested again on assault charges and V.I. Police are worried her situation might end in tragedy if she doesn’t get the treatment she desperately needs.
Police have been repeatedly forced to arrest Charisma Turnbull, 32.
It marks Turnbull’s ninth arrest since 2011, but her mental illness means she cannot stand trial or assist in her own defense, and is eventually released back to the streets without treatment.
V.I. Police Officer Charles Gumbs made an urgent plea in the probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court Tuesday.
“Ms. Turnbull’s mental capacity is deteriorating and her level of violence increasing. If Ms. Turnbull is not placed into a facility for her needs and is released back onto the streets, I fear due to deterioration in her mental state someone will hurt her or she will hurt herself and it appears at this time she is pregnant,” Gumbs wrote.
Turnbull was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and disturbance of the peace. Unable to post $1,000, she was jailed until her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
A Bureau of Corrections officer said Turnbull was refusing to speak with anyone or go to the jail’s conference room to attend the videoconference, and Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull continued the hearing to Monday.
Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman said the Family Division of the Superior Court ordered Turnbull to be admitted for psychiatric treatment, and she was arrested “right before” she was to be taken in.
“I know there is an outstanding order for her to go to the unit,” Holten-Turnbull said, and asked that the order be followed so Turnbull can be stabilized.
Turnbull was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, when Gumbs was walking on Prindsens Gade and saw her throw a cup of liquid in the face of a man who was walking by with some friends, according to the fact sheet.
The man stopped to confront her but his friends “quickly grabbed him and told him it’s not worth it, keep going”
Turnbull appeared to be experiencing emotional disturbance, and “her eyes were large and dilated.” Gumbs said another officer stopped to talk with Turnbull, who “quickly and without provocation swung her right hand with a close fist and struck me to the right side of my face,” according to the fact sheet.
Police placed Turnbull under arrest and found that “several other police reports involving violence” had been made against her Tuesday, including two at the Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Cruz Bay. At 8:57 a.m. Turnbull caused a disturbance “and spit into an elderly woman’s face,” and she returned at 12:04 p.m. and “physically assaulted another elderly vagrant by picking up a trash can and beating her till someone intervened,” according to the fact sheet.
Turnbull is one of numerous Virgin Islanders who have been left with nowhere to go — except jail — when their symptoms become unmanageable.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in 2019 declared a mental health state of emergency, but services remain lacking. The Virgin Islands does not have an inpatient psychiatric facility, and the Health Department has long struggled to find available beds for criminal defendants in need of care.