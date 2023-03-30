ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police used a Taser on a man with mental illness who was creating a disturbance at the Human Services Department office on Monday, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The incident occurred Monday morning, when police responded to a report of an individual who was threatening to kill people at the office.
The man, Barry Gomez, was at the office seeking assistance with food stamp benefits, and became upset when he learned that his benefits had been reduced because the pandemic funding that provided an additional $180 per month had ended, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
A security officer told police he’d tried to calm Gomez, who was threatening to kill employees, and the guard called 911 after Gomez refused to leave, according to the fact sheet.
Police made contact with Gomez, “who is known to have a mental disorder,” and he refused to leave and continued shouting threats, according to the fact sheet.
An officer threatened to use a Taser on Gomez, “however he continued to not listen to any of our commands,” and the officer deployed a Taser into Gomez’s chest area. Another officer pushed Gomez to the ground and handcuffed him, according to the fact sheet.
Gomez was arrested and charged with delaying and obstructing an officer discharging his duties, and disturbance of the peace. A bail amount was not listed in publicly available court records, and Gomez does not appear to have any previous arrests.
Officers have faced criticism from federal court-appointed independent monitors for using Tasers and pepper spray on individuals with mental illness, but the department has defended and continued the practice.
Police officers are often forced to intervene when individuals in crisis are causing a disturbance and threatening to harm themselves or others. And the Bureau of Corrections has become the territory’s de facto mental health institution, with 30% of those incarcerated on the mental health caseload, according to Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark, who has urged the government to construct a secure psychiatric facility where individuals facing criminal charges can receive treatment.
On Friday, the Health Department issued an update on behavioral health facilities, and said the department “is currently in the procurement phase for a contractor to begin the design development for a behavioral health facility on the island of St. Croix.”
“The existing structure housed only 12 persons, which is too small and not in alignment with best practices for behavioral in-patient services,” Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said in a statement. “Our community is in need of a transition care facility that will prepare patients to re-enter the workforce and family living situations. Once a vendor is selected, the Department is poised to continue the design development process.”
Renovations at the Charles Harwood complex will offer outpatient services and day treatment, and the department “is also in continued dialogue with FEMA to determine the status and cost to rebuild the Eldra Schulterbrandt Long Term Care Facility main campus and annex on St. Thomas,” according to the statement.
