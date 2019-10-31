ST. THOMAS — Police are continuing to investigate two stabbings that occurred in Havensight where a large crowd had gathered Saturday night to watch a performance by R. City.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said Wednesday that the stabbings occurred in separate, unrelated incidents. Police have not identified a suspect in either case, and Dratte said the victims have been uncooperative and were unable to provide investigators with a description of their attackers.
