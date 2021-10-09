ST. THOMAS — A woman was arrested after she aimed her licensed firearm at another woman during a dispute at a bar, according to V.I. Police.
Leshorn Lewis, 35, was arrested shortly before midnight Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault, disturbance of the peace, and using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence.
Unable to post $25,000, Lewis was jailed until her advice-of-rights hearing Friday in V.I. Superior Court.
Her arrest came after officers responded to Evolution Bar on Norre Gade and interviewed a woman who said she and Lewis had gotten into a dispute, and Lewis “reached into her black backpack and drew out a small black handgun,” which she pointed at the victim, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Two men separated the women before the encounter escalated, and the victim called 911 for assistance.
Police detained Lewis at the scene and confiscated her licensed firearm for safety reasons, according to the fact sheet.
In court Friday, Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said she does consider Lewis “a danger to the alleged victim.”
She maintained the $25,000 bail but said Lewis may post 20%, or $5,000, to secure her release from jail while she awaits trial.
Lewis works as a taxi driver, and Hermon-Percell said she may continue her employment, but must abide by a daily curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.