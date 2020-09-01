‘Pond’ bridge damaged
The V.I. Public Works Department is advising the community that the “Pond” bridge on Route 7025, near Fort Frederik on St. Croix, has been damaged. The bridge is limited to single-lane traffic while emergency repairs continue.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and be prepared to stop when approaching the bridge. Trucks over 5 tons are prohibited from crossing until repairs have been made.
Driver training in progress
The Public Works Department is advising the public that while VITRAN’s fixed-route service remains suspended, residents will notice buses on roadways. The buses are being used for bus operator training, which will continue until Friday.
VITRAN is continuing to provide Paratransit services to passengers traveling for dialysis and medical care. VITRAN was forced to suspend its fixed-route services territorywide to protect passengers and employees from potential exposure to COVID-19.
— Daily News Staff