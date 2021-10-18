TORTOLA — A popular British Virgin Islands musician and volleyball player was killed and three others injured in a boating accident Saturday night near Tortola’s south coast between Prospect Reef and Slaney, on the outskirts of Road Town.
The deceased has been identified as Frandie Martin Jr., 50, who played on several championship volleyball teams. Martin was also a well-known drummer who played in churches, and partnered with various musical groups like Blue Essence, Quito and the Edge and Phase II, among others.
“Police continue investigations today into a boat collision involving two vessels which occurred late Saturday afternoon in the waters outside the Prospect Reef area,” Royal Virgin Islands Police Force press officer Diane Drayton said in a Sunday statement. “One man was pronounced dead and three others are at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital receiving treatment. One person was arrested in relation to the matter. All passengers are believed to be accounted for, but inquiries continue to make the final determination.”
Virgin Islands Search and Rescue was the first to respond to the scene and was helped by the Royal Virgin Island Police Force, who took over the incident investigation.
Martin was remembered fondly on social media and several of his colleagues expressed shock over his death.
“Frandie, thank you my brother for all you’ve contributed to my experience of life, career and music in the BVI,” Kamau Georges, a musician Martin has performed with, wrote. “When we started that band I said we’ve got to get you if we want to deliver the level of vibes and musicality we had in mind and you did not disappoint. The BVI and especially the music community, was better with you here. For decades you’ve made great music and great memories with so many of us and you will continue to play on in our hearts and minds.”
Elmore Stoutt High School Band Director Andre Brathwaite, told The Daily News he was discussing a gig for next month with Martin, and last spoke with him on Saturday.
“This is tough blow for churches, the volleyball community and the music fraternity,” Brathwaithe said.
According to reports, the boats in the collision were identified as Blue Bayou and YeYea. Officials had not yet confirmed the cause of the accident as of Daily News press time Sunday.