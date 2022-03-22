ST. CROIX — Next month Hubert “DJ4T” Bethelmie, a resident disk jockey on Thursday nights at the Deep End Bar, will travel 4,700 miles to perform further than he’s ever been requested after landing an all-expense-paid gig for a lavish birthday party for a couple in Copenhagen, Denmark.
“It is my first time in Denmark and I can’t wait. I am so excited,” Bethelmie said in an interview with The Daily News. “This is my first show all the way across the sea.”
But it’s not Bethelmie’s first interaction with the couple.
“Every week I do that Disco Bingo on Thursday, but it is more than bingo. It’s a lot of fun. And I mix the music with Caribbean flavor and disco and everything,” Bethelmie said of spinning tunes in between games, and the after-party. “So, every time this couple comes to the island they would say ‘Hi DJ we’re back.’”
Little did he know that the middle-aged couple weren’t just fans of the U.S. Virgin Islands, but also of DJ4T.
“I really thought they were from the states. But the wife reached out to me on Facebook and told me how they are big fans of DJ4T and would love for me to come to Denmark. She went on about how I mix my soca — and made me blush,” Bethelmie said of the compliment.
When he was asked if he could be booked to perform for the party, Bethelmie thought it was a joke and only thought “oh wow these people are really serious” when they began negotiating payment for his services on the night of the party — April 9.
The couple then extended the offer from a single night, and Bethelmie said he was set up with accommodations in Copenhagen for a week so that he could enjoy his stay aside from the performance.
Self-described as the “pied-piper” of music, Bethelmie has been mixing for more than 17 years and the eclectic blend of genres that has caught the couple’s attention include calypso, bouyon, zouk, compa, soca, disco, reggae, rap, hip-hop, house, meringue, reggaeton, bachatta and salsa.
Prior to moving to St. Croix, Bethelmie was a weekend radio host on KARI-FM in his native Dominica. On weekdays, he now hosts the Old School Hour on Isle 95 at noon, and at 5 p.m. hosts a rush hour show on the sister station, Caribbean Hits, on 90.7. On Saturdays, he can be found mixing the latest hits during “Saturday Splash” at the pool at Grapetree Bay Hotel.
“I love music because it helps us bond with the people around us. Music is the magic. Sometimes when the lyric and the melody sync with your current emotion, it makes you feel related and not alone,” Bethelmie said.
Depending on the time of day, DJ4T’s sets often include dense fog, strobing lights and lasers that add to the party atmosphere.
The seasoned DJ isn’t bringing his production equipment to Denmark, as most of the equipment is provided. He also said he requires little planning before performing, as deejaying is about cultivating a mood.
“I have been doing this for so long that I make no preparation. When I get there, I deal with the situation. I would see who is there. Is there younger couples? Is this an older crowd? Is it in between? Then I mix it up really good,” Bethelmie said. “Bring that good soca, Caribbean flavor for them.”
While Bethelmie can be booked solo, he also works alongside a partner performing both solo and as a team under the recording label of Unlimited Sounds with Norbin “DJ Selecta” Felix.
For more information about the jet-setting DJ visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DJ4T-International-303904263387723.