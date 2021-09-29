The V.I. Port Authority is alerting travelers to expect delays at the car ferry docks on St. John and St. Thomas over the next week.
The authority was advised Tuesday that the Todd G car ferry — The Big Red Barge — is expected to be on dry dock for a week, the press release said.
With the ferry offline, only two barges are servicing the Enighed Pond/Red Hook route, according to St. Thomas/St. John Marine Manager Matthew Berry.
Travelers are encouraged to plan their car ferry trips accordingly, and are also asked to cooperate with the barge ramp employees and security staff at the dock.
The Port Authority does not own or operate the car ferries, but they apologize for any inconveniences caused, the press release said.